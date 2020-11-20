Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting 3 protesters in Kenosha, has posted $2 million bail and is no longer in custody

A teenager armed with an AK-47 shot three protesters, killing two. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The 17-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter has been bailed out of jail.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested days after shooting three protesters.

The teenager paid an adult friend to buy an AR-15-style rifle with stimulus money and then used it while attempting to protect businesses he didn't own during civil unrest.

The teenager accused of shooting three Kenosha, Wisconsin, protesters, killing two of them, on August 25 has been released from jail on a $2 million bond.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a pro-Trump conservative from Illinois, crossed state lines to get to Kenosha where his lawyer claims he was armed with a rifle in an attempt to defend businesses from unrest during anti-police protests.

Rittenhouse, who has become a symbol for some on the right, faces five felony charges stemming from the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz.

On Friday, Rittenhouse's attorney posted his $2 million bail that a judge ordered earlier this month and he was released from custody, Kenosha Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright told Insider.

Rittenhouse's next court hearing is scheduled for December 3. He has been charged with homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Rittenhouse's lawyers didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for further information.

The 17-year-old has become a politically divisive figure. Some view him as a killer who went out of his way to cross state lines, arm himself with a gun, and looked for a chance to use it on protesters. Others, primarily those on the right, see him as a hero who set out to protect people's property from looters.

His actions that night were widely documented on cell phone video and shared online.

Through the disturbing footage, and interviews with witnesses, investigators learned that Rittenhouse opened fire on Rosenbaum after he approached him and threw a plastic bag, according to the criminal complaint. A witness — Richard McGinnis, a reporter for The Daily Caller — told investigators that Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, appeared to be attempting to get the gun from Rittenhouse when he was shot.

When people started chasing the teenager, who had already shot one protester, he fired again, shooting Huber in the chest, according to the complaint.

Grosskreutz, who appeared to be holding a handgun, was shot in the arm, the complaint said.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois and then extradited to Wisconsin, where he was held at the county jail.

Within a week of Rittenhouse's arrest, supporters had raised more than $300,000 toward his legal defense fund.

That fund on the Christian fundraising site givesandgo.com has now exceeded $574,000.

At his bail hearing, Huber's father John told a judge that he didn't think the $2 million went far enough and worried that his fans would make it easy for him to flee prosecution.

"He has people out there who will help him, organizations of militia members who are raising money for him right now. They will harbor him," Huber said. "Kyle Rittenhouse thinks he's above the law. He's been treated as such by law enforcement, and so he believes he's justified in this case. For him to run wouldn't surprise me."

