Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting 3 protesters in Kenosha, has posted $2 million bail and is no longer in custody

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·3 min read
Kyle Rittenhouse, shooting, Kenosha
A teenager armed with an AK-47 shot three protesters, killing two. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • The 17-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter has been bailed out of jail.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested days after shooting three protesters.

  • The teenager paid an adult friend to buy an AR-15-style rifle with stimulus money and then used it while attempting to protect businesses he didn't own during civil unrest.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The teenager accused of shooting three Kenosha, Wisconsin, protesters, killing two of them, on August 25 has been released from jail on a $2 million bond.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a pro-Trump conservative from Illinois, crossed state lines to get to Kenosha where his lawyer claims he was armed with a rifle in an attempt to defend businesses from unrest during anti-police protests.

Rittenhouse, who has become a symbol for some on the right, faces five felony charges stemming from the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz.

On Friday, Rittenhouse's attorney posted his $2 million bail that a judge ordered earlier this month and he was released from custody, Kenosha Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright told Insider.

Rittenhouse's next court hearing is scheduled for December 3. He has been charged with homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Rittenhouse's lawyers didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for further information.

The 17-year-old has become a politically divisive figure. Some view him as a killer who went out of his way to cross state lines, arm himself with a gun, and looked for a chance to use it on protesters. Others, primarily those on the right, see him as a hero who set out to protect people's property from looters.

His actions that night were widely documented on cell phone video and shared online.

Through the disturbing footage, and interviews with witnesses, investigators learned that Rittenhouse opened fire on Rosenbaum after he approached him and threw a plastic bag, according to the criminal complaint. A witness — Richard McGinnis, a reporter for The Daily Caller — told investigators that Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, appeared to be attempting to get the gun from Rittenhouse when he was shot.

When people started chasing the teenager, who had already shot one protester, he fired again, shooting Huber in the chest, according to the complaint.

Grosskreutz, who appeared to be holding a handgun, was shot in the arm, the complaint said.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois and then extradited to Wisconsin, where he was held at the county jail.

Within a week of Rittenhouse's arrest, supporters had raised more than $300,000 toward his legal defense fund.

That fund on the Christian fundraising site givesandgo.com has now exceeded $574,000.

At his bail hearing, Huber's father John told a judge that he didn't think the $2 million went far enough and worried that his fans would make it easy for him to flee prosecution.

"He has people out there who will help him, organizations of militia members who are raising money for him right now. They will harbor him," Huber said. "Kyle Rittenhouse thinks he's above the law. He's been treated as such by law enforcement, and so he believes he's justified in this case. For him to run wouldn't surprise me."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Hacker closing out prison sentence in Chicago halfway house

    Computer hacker Jeremy Hammond, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies, will serve out the remainder of his term in a Chicago halfway house, a U.S. Bureau of Prison spokesman said Wednesday. Hammond, who has gained mythic status among his supporters, was released Tuesday from the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution in Tennessee to community confinement, said Bureau of Prisons spokesman Emery Nelson.

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Europeans feel the coronavirus pinch, Hungarians the most-poll: poll

    Almost 40% of European Union citizens feel worse off due to the coronavirus economic crunch, with Hungarians hurt the most even before the second wave of the pandemic, a pan-European survey showed on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, was conducted online by Kantar between Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 among 24,812 participants in all 27 EU countries. According to the survey, 39% percent of respondents in the whole EU said the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted their personal income.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Hungary could receive up to one million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine: foreign minister

    Hungary could receive up to one million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China in the coming months, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state news agency MTI on Friday after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart. Hungary earlier announced it also plans to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Prince Harry backs 'drive for truth' over Panorama as he signals support for his brother

    The Duke of Sussex considers the investigation into Martin Bashir’s interview with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, a "drive for truth," it emerged yesterday, as he signalled support for his brother. The Duke, 36, has been closely following developments on the furore surrounding the Panorama interview and cares deeply about the Princess’s legacy. Despite privately supporting the Duke of Cambridge in “tentatively” welcoming a judge-led inquiry, the Duke has chosen to remain silent on the subject. But he was criticised for doing so yesterday, amid suggestions that his reticence was reflective of a rift with his brother, comments which friends described as “deeply offensive”. A source close to the Duke told the Telegraph: “Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening. “You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him. “Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers.”