Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot three people at a anti-racism protest, wore a 'free as f***' t-shirt to a bar over the weekend and police say he wasn't in violation of his bail conditions

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
A man wears a shirt calling for freedom for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, the man who allegedly shot protesters in Wisconsin, during a US President Donald Trump Campaign Rally, the day after the end of the Republican National Convention, at Manchester airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on August 28.
A man wears a shirt calling for freedom for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, the man who allegedly shot protesters in Wisconsin, during a US President Donald Trump Campaign Rally, the day after the end of the Republican National Convention, at Manchester airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on August 28. Joseph Prezioso / AFP

  • Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting three people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest, was spotted drinking in a t-shirt that said "Free as F****."

  • Police said drinking at the bar was not in violation of the murder suspect's $2 million bail because he was with his parents.

  • Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting and his family has monetized his status as a far-right hero.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who shot three men at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest last year, was spotted this weekend drinking at a bar while wearing a t-shirt that said "Free AS F***." 

A photo of the teenage murder suspect went viral Friday on Twitter as many questioned how could proudly enjoy his life while awaiting trial on such a gruesome charges. 

Police in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, where Pudgy's Pub is located, told the local Journal Times that he was not in violation of his bond. 

Officers were alerted to photo taken at the bar Tuesday - the same day Rittenhouse virtually entered not guilty please at his formal arraignment - and went there to check video footage, the paper reported.

While they confirmed he was there, there was no evidence that he did anything in violation of his bail conditions, the paper said.

Kenosha reporter Daneen Smith was among the many Twitter users who shared the photo of Rittenhouse. 

In Wisconsin, teens 18 and over can legally drink in a bar if they are with a parent. 

The Journal Times reported Rittenhouse was with his mother at the time. 

While Rittenhouse family lives in Antioch, Ill., they are staying in Wisconsin since he was released on bond, the Times reported.

Rittenhouse, a pro-Trump conservative from Illinois, crossed state lines on August 25 to get to Kenosha where his lawyer claims he was armed with a rifle in an attempt to defend businesses from unrest during anti-police protests.

The teenager, who has become a symbol for some on the right, faces five felony charges stemming from the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse opened fire on Rosenbaum after he approached him and threw a plastic bag, according to a criminal complaint made public by the Epoch Times. A witness - Richard McGinnis, a reporter for The Daily Caller - told investigators that Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, appeared to be attempting to get the gun from Rittenhouse when he was shot.

Kyle Rittenhouse, shooting, Kenosha
A teenager armed with an AK-47 shot three protesters, killing two. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rittenhouse's lawyers allege that he acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting. 

Since his arrest, he has been monetizing his status  as a hero to the far-right.

His mom tried tosell 'Free Kyle' bikinisand other swag to raise money for his upcoming trial. 

Rittenhouse was also represented by the far-right activist and lawyer Lin Wood.

Wood tweeted that donors raised over $2 million to pay for Rittenhouse's bail and legal fees.  

Ricky Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, were among the donors, Wood - who has since been banned from Twitter for promoting violence - wrote at the time.

Read the original article on Insider

