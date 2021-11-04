Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Juror excused for making joke about police shooting of Jacob Blake

(Independent)

A juror on Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial has been excused after they reportedly made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The juror, described as an older white man, was removed on Thursday, the third day of the trial.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing charges for shooting three men at a protest over Mr Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August, 2021.

Mr Blake was left paralysed after he was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer serving an arrest warrant on 23 August, 2021. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, claimed he thought Mr Blake, who is Black, was going to stab him. Mr Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing and has since returned to the force.

Prosecutors sought to exclude the juror after he allegedly joked: “Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times?” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the intended punchline was “because they ran out of bullets. It is unclear whether the juror delivered that punchline or stopped short.

In court on Thursday, the juror acknowledged making the joke but did not repeat it.

“My feeling is it has nothing to do with the case,” he told the court. “It has nothing to do with Kyle and his seven charges.”

Mr Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to serve as an armed guard at the protests and riots that erupted in the wake of Mr Blake’s shooting, prosecutors say. The defendant, who was 17 at the time, shot three protesters during the chaos, killing two of them.

This is a breaking story. More follows...