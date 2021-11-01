Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury selection begins as judge tells potential jurors, 'This is not a political trial'

Stephanie Pagones
·5 min read

The first day of jury selection in the trial of Illinois man Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during a night of violence and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jury selection at the at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was slow-moving Monday, beginning with a brief delay in the morning for unexplained reasons. During the delay, the judge played a mock game of "Jeopardy!" with prospective jurors in the courtroom, something he said he sometimes does as attorneys get organized.

The jury that is ultimately selected in the politically charged case will have to decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when he opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE CASE: PROSECUTORS CAN'T CALL WOUNDED MEN 'VICTIMS' DURING UPCOMING TRIAL, JUDGE RULES

Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him: first-degree homicide.

He was 17 when he traveled to Kenosha, just across the Wisconsin state line from his home in Illinois, during unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a White Kenosha police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two previous nights marked by arson, gunfire and the ransacking of businesses.

RITTENHOUSE PROSECUTORS ASK THAT MEN SHOT NOT BE DESCRIBED AS 'LOOTERS' OR 'RIOTERS' DURING TRIAL

Rittenhouse is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse across a parking lot and threw a plastic bag at him shortly before midnight.

Moments later, as Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S DECISION TO SHOOT WAS REASONABLE, USE-OF-FORCE EXPERT TESTIFIES

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts and one of attempted homicide, along with charges of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

As jury selection got underway, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder stressed repeatedly that jurors must decide the case solely on what they hear in the courtroom, and cautioned: "This is not a political trial."

"It was mentioned by both political campaigns and the presidential campaign last year, in some instances very, very imprudently," he said.

The judge said Rittenhouse's constitutional right to a fair trial, not the Second Amendment right to bear arms, will come into play, and "I don’t want it to get sidetracked into other issues."

Schroeder told the potential jurors he would select 20 of them — 12 jurors and eight alternates — to hear the case, which is expected to last about two weeks. He said he will almost certainly not sequester the jury.

By late afternoon, at least 28 of the 150 or so prospective jurors summoned for the trial had been dismissed, about a dozen of them because they had strong opinions about the case or doubts they could be fair. Some also expressed fear about public anger toward the jury but were not immediately dismissed from the case.

Among those dismissed by the judge were a man who said he was at the site of the protests when "all that happened" and a woman who said she knew one of the potential witnesses in the case well and would probably weigh that person's testimony more than that of others.

Another woman who said she watched a livestream video of what happened was dismissed because she wasn’t sure if she could put aside what she saw. One person was dropped from the case after she said she believes in the Biblical injunction "Thou shall not kill," even in cases of self-defense. A man who said he had "been commenting consistently on news feeds and Facebook" was also excused.

A man said his son is friends with the person who bought the gun that Rittenhouse later used in the shooting. He was not immediately dismissed by the judge.

Under questioning by prosecutor Thomas Binger, some prospective jurors said they left town during the unrest. Others took precautions by moving vehicles or boarding up businesses. One said she got a gun to protect herself and her family.

"After all of that -- neighbors yelling that I shouldn’t have my flag hanging, my United States of America flag should not be up for whatever reason -- I left it up and I got a gun," the woman said.

One woman told Binger she feared there would be friction in her marriage if she came to a verdict that went against her husband’s opinion. The judge put her questioning aside for the time being without dismissing her.

The prosecutor also moved to dismiss a woman who said that she has a biracial granddaughter who participated in some of the protests last summer and that she could not be impartial. Rittenhouse’s attorneys had no objection.

Binger asked if any of the jurors had donated money to support Rittenhouse, or if they knew anyone who did. None said so.

Rittenhouse’s attorney got a prospective juror dropped after she said she would find Rittenhouse guilty of all charges just because he was carrying an assault-style weapon. "I don’t think a weapon like that should belong to the general public," the woman said.

Two prospective jurors said they would be nervous about serving, though the judge assured them precautions would be taken to keep them safe.

"My fear is walking out of any of the days of court and just wondering what we’re walking out to," said one. "What are our cars going to look like when we’re going out them? Are they going to be slashed? Are they going to be damaged? Am I going to be able to get home safe?"

The other said she did not want to serve on the Rittenhouse jury because "either way this goes you’re going to have half the country upset with you and they react poorly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

