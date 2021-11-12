Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor weighs in

Associated Press

Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said Friday, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunized against the coronavirus. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads Russia’s state coronavirus task force, said that restrictions on public places will take force on Feb. 1, 2022. It will be up for regional government to decide which public places to include into the QR-code system.