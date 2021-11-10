Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Prosecution calls 3 witnesses to the stand

We're into the eighth day of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment, and curfew violation, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Prosecution calls 3 witnesses to the stand

Could this be the day Kyle Rittenhouse takes the witness stand in his own defense?

The prosecution rested at midday Tuesday, and his lawyers got in three witnesses of their own in the afternoon.

When court finished for the day, lead defense counsel Mark Richards wouldn’t tell reporters if his client might take the stand Wednesday.

Those with more connections to the defense might have some better information; Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink told registered news media public inquiry to her office about how to attend the trial Wednesday increased on Tuesday.

So far, in-person public attendance has been sparse, leaving plenty of seats for reporters who don’t win a daily lottery for spots in the designated news media rows.

Prosecutors finished their case strong, with witnesses who in most trials might provide routine, need-it-for-the-record evidence. One was a crime lab technician who introduced a newly enhanced version of drone video that offered the best look yet at Rittenhouse fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum.

A Milwaukee County assistant medical examiner explained Rosenbaum’s five wounds and his likely positioning when shot. Dr. Greg Kelley believes a first shot to Rosenbaum’s groin could have made him fall forward. The fatal shot of the four was to Rosenbaum’s back, suggesting he was prone facing Rittenhouse by then.

The defense may call Jeffrey Jentzen for a different interpretation. Jentzen was Milwaukee County Medical Examiner for 21 years, worked on the Jeffrey Dahmer case, and now teaches at the University of Michigan.

Richards asked the judge late Tuesday if one the defense witnesses could testify via Zoom, because of COVID-19 protocols.

