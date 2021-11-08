Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Day six, week two begins

We're into day six of the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, and curfew violation, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor.

More: Jurors are likely to hear from Kyle Rittenhouse in the second week of his homicide trial

Check below for updates as Journal Sentinel reporters and photographers cover the trial. You can also read about what happened on day one, day two, three, four and five of the trial. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Car lot owners deny making arrangements for protection with Rittenhouse

On Friday, two members of the family that owns three car lot properties along Sheridan Road in Kenosha denied ever making arrangements for Kyle Rittenhouse or anyone to protect their businesses during the days of unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Brothers Anmol and Sahil Khindri had both met Rittenhouse and other armed men on Aug. 25, 2020 – the day Rittenhouse shot and killed two people. But both told the jury Friday afternoon they never asked or gave permission for anyone to watch over their properties that night.

Their parents, who are both involved in managing the business, were not yet called to the witness stand.

But their testimony contradicts that of Dominick Black, who accompanied Rittenhouse to Kenosha that night. He testified earlier last week that they made arrangements with the family to protect the business. By that day, one of the family’s three business properties had already been torched by arson during civil unrest.

During questioning, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger showed a screenshot of a text message sent to Anmol Khindri, who goes by Sam. The message said:

“Hey Sam it’s Kyle do you need anyone to protect your business tonight im more then willing and will be armed i just need address.”

Story continues

A second message read: “Me and my brother would both be thwre armed.”

The screenshot did not show a reply from Anmol Khindri. He told Binger he didn’t see the message until Aug. 26. He said he gave his number to countless people on Aug. 25 because the business received a flood of attention after one of its properties was destroyed.

Anmol Khindri said he and staff took steps to secure cars and other equipment on their properties Aug. 25 but never arranged for armed men to watch over it.

Sahil Khindri, who said he does not work at either of the three businesses, was photographed posing with Rittenhouse, Black and other armed men on Aug. 25. But Sahil Khindri said he only did so because he was impressed with their military-style equipment.

— Elliot Hughes

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Day six, week two begins