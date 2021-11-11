Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Prosecution questions why Rittenhouse had gun

We're into the ninth day of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor. A curfew violation charge was dismissed Tuesday.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Prosecution questions why Rittenhouse had gun, amount of risk he faced

Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense Wednesday and at times showed emotion, and even broke down on the stand.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger spent more than an hour pressing Rittenhouse on why he had his gun with him and the amount of risk he perceived in the crowd.

The questions were often repetitive. Binger focused on Rittenhouse’s reasons for taking his AR-15 as he moved throughout the crowd prior to the shootings, since Rittenhouse had been asking if people needed medical care and testified that he was intending to extinguish fires.

Binger tried to argue that Rittenhouse must have taken his gun with him because he perceived he would be at risk or unsafe.

“When you decided to bring your AR-15 loaded with 30 rounds down to the 63rd Street Car Source location, what did you think you needed protection against?” Binger asked.

“I didn't think I was going to need to protect myself,” Rittenhouse replied.

As of 3 p.m., Binger had not asked Rittenhouse about the shootings specifically.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder at one point told Binger to “pick up the pace.”

“I thought we had covered much of this before,” Schroder said.

Schroeder called a break after the defense argued that zooming in on a video on an iPad would change the image. Prosecutors wanted to “pinch” and zoom in on a drone video to see the image better.

— Sophie Carson

