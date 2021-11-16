Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Jury deliberations begin in Rittenhouse trial

Lainey Seyler, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

We're into the 12th day of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments Monday, November 15, and the jury begins deliberation Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment. A misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor was dismissed Monday, and a curfew violation charge was dismissed last week.

Check below for updates as Journal Sentinel reporters and photographers cover the trial. You can also read about what happened on day one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11 of the trial.

Jury deliberations begin in Rittenhouse trial

Following two weeks of proceedings and eight days of testimony, the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has been sent away to deliberate.

Jury deliberations began shortly after 9 a.m.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi placed 18 slips of paper, each with a juror’s designated number, into a rolling tumbler similar to one used for bingo numbers or raffle tickets.

Rittenhouse was the one who pulled out the six pieces of paper.

The 12-person jury consists of five men and seven women; 11 white people and one person of color. Six alternates – three white males and three white females – will remain at the courthouse if they are needed.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the alternates for their time and said the court would try to arrange some kind of entertainment for them as they waited.

Attorneys for both parties were told to stay within 10 minutes of the Kenosha County Courthouse in case there are questions from the jury.

— Elliot Hughes and Sophie Carson

