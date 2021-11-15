Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Judge dismisses weapon misdemeanor charge

We're into the 11th day of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor. A curfew violation charge was dismissed Tuesday.

Judge dismisses weapon misdemeanor charge

Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday morning dismissed the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Of the six criminal charges filed against Rittenhouse after he shot three people and killed two last year, the misdemeanor was considered the easiest chance for prosecutors to earn a conviction.

Rittenhouse’s defense team had long battled to get the charge dismissed, arguing that the dimensions of Rittenhouse’s rifle fell within an exception in the law for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Schroeder was about to begin reading instructions to the jury shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

Week three begins, closing arguments to start

Week 3 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began Monday morning with lawyers on both sides presenting arguments for jury instructions.

Following that, both the prosecution and defense will be given two and a half hours each to make closing arguments. The case will then go to the jury.

Media inside the Kenosha County Courthouse reported Judge Bruce Schroeder’s courtroom was packed Monday, with a line of people waiting in line to get a seat.

