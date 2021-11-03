Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Prosecutors question detective, show video footage

The trial started Monday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, and curfew violation, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors question detective, show video footage

Prosecutors asked few questions of Kenosha police Detective Martin Howard and instead used much of his time on the witness stand Wednesday to offer commentary on video footage that captured Kyle Rittenhouse shooting two people fatally and injuring a third.

The videos included graphic footage of multiple people frantically trying to provide aid to the victims and running and shouting in fear as the shots are heard.

Howard said Rittenhouse fired a total of eight times throughout the entire sequence. The first four were directed at Joseph Rosenbaum, who is seen on video chasing Rittenhouse into the parking lot of a business before gunshots ring out off camera. At the time, Rosenbaum had his shirt off and wrapped around his head.

Rosenbaum was not armed with a weapon. He carried only a plastic bag he had after being discharged from a hospital that same day.

One gunshot, fired by a man who was not involved with Rittenhouse or Rosenbaum, can be heard shortly before Rittenhouse opens fire. The defense has argued that first shot made Rittenhouse believe that Rosenbaum fired at him first after chasing him around.

After Rittenhouse fires four times, three other gunshots can be heard. Howard said police have not determined who fired them, but that it was not Rittenhouse.

In the aftermath of the Rosenbaum shooting, Rittenhouse appears to make a phone call to tell his friend, Dominick Black, that he shot someone. Meanwhile, multiple other people rush to Rosenbaum’s aid.

The videos depict one man taking off his shirt to use as a tourniquet until a group of people hoist Rosenbaum up and carry him to a car to take him to a nearby hospital.

In other videos, Rittenhouse is then seen running down Sheridan Road as crowd members follow and shout at him about why he shot Rosenbaum.

Eventually, several people run up to Rittenhouse and either take swings at him or attempt to disarm him as he falls to the ground. One of them was Anthony Huber, who Rittenhouse shot fatally in the chest, and another was Gage Grosskreutz, who survived a gunshot wound to his arm.

Howard said he interviewed Rittenhouse the day after the shootings, Aug, 26, 2020, in Illinois and observed multiple injuries. That included two penny-sized bumps on his head; scratches and cuts above his left eyebrow, inside his lip, on his collar bone, forearm and shoulder blade; and redness on his torso and another forearm.

— Elliott Hughes

Arguments flare over using livestream audio as evidence

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Wednesday afternoon clashed over whether to play the audio from a livestream video taken the night of the shooting.

The man who livestreamed the scene for the “Rundown Live” social media account was not called as a witness for the case and was providing editorialized narration the jury should not hear, argued defense attorney Mark Richards.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger initially agreed to mute the video unless the livestreamer was speaking to Kyle Rittenhouse. But then he let the audio play as the man walked around the scene near the car dealership Rittenhouse was helping protect.

Binger argued the livestreamer’s commentary helped illustrate Rittenhouse’s state of mind because he was describing the scene that Rittenhouse was also seeing.

Richards argued that the commentary was hearsay.

“Unless this un-subpoenaed person can read minds, that’s a ridiculous argument. This narrator is going to prove my client’s state of mind? That’s absurd,” he said.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder was frustrated by Binger’s insistence on playing the audio and called a break after several minutes of heated discussion on the matter.

It was important for the public to have confidence that the case is being tried fairly, considering its divisiveness and high profile, Schroeder said.

Reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter that the two attorneys had a tense discussion during the break with Richards walking away.

After the break, Binger showed two small sections of the livestream with the audio and moved to another piece of evidence. He continued his questioning of Martin Howard, a Kenosha police detective who is one of the lead investigators on the case.

—Sophie Carson

Social media influencer says there was less damage, fewer protestors night of shooting

Testimony on Wednesday began with Koerri Washington, a social media influencer who was present the night Rittenhouse fatally shot two people.

Washington’s testimony began late Tuesday, when Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger played extensive footage from Washington’s livestream in the moments leading up to the shootings. The footage also showed brief sightings of Anthony Huber, who was shot and killed that night, and Gage Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm and survived.

During cross examination, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi seemed to attempt to draw a connection between the number of people out protecting property and the smaller amount of reported property damage that night.

In answering Chirafisi’s questions, Washington said there were “visibly” more people out protecting property Aug. 25 than the previous two nights, when Kenosha suffered extensive property damage during civil unrest.

Washington said there was less property damage Aug. 25, but there were also fewer protestors marching in the streets after nightfall.

Footage from that night showed small fires were set in garbage containers near Washington. Chirafisi asked Washington if people were ever upset when someone put out those fires. Washington waffled initially, until Chirafisi played additional footage and audio of crowd members’ reactions.

Earlier Wednesday, while being questioned again by Binger, Washington said the crowd was calmer on Aug. 25. Binger played extensive footage from Washington’s livestream the night of the 25th, which showed a mostly calm crowd standing idly near a gas station along Sheridan Road.

Rittenhouse was seen at one point running across Washington’s camera, catching the attention of Washington, who decided to follow him for a period of time. He told Binger that Rittenhouse stood out to him because of his age and the fact that he was carrying a gun, wearing gloves and “chain smoking” cigarettes.

“He seemed nervous in the situation,” Washington said of Rittenhouse.

— Elliot Hughes

Social media influencer to testify Wednesday

Day three in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will start off Wednesday with the continued testimony of a local social media influencer who was livestreaming action on the streets where Rittenhouse fatally shot two people last year.

A third man he shot could also take the stand Wednesday.

Rittenhouse plans to present a case of self-defense against charges of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide.

Koerrie Washington, a lifelong Kenosha resident, testified late Tuesday he went out among protesters on Aug. 23, 2020, the day a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake Jr., a Black man, seven times as he ignored police orders and was getting into an SUV. Bystander video quickly went viral, spurring protests.

He was still out two nights later, when Rittenhouse was among the crowd. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger played a portion of Washington's video that night of some conflict at a gas station on Sheridan Road. The man Rittenhouse would kill a few minutes later, Joshua Rosenbaum, 36, was acting extremely agitated toward other armed men with rifles, demanding they shoot him.

Also possibly testifying Wednesday is Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old paramedic from West Allis, whom Rittenhouse shot in the arm. His attorney, Kimberley Motley, who represents him in a federal civil rights lawsuit that blames Kenosha authorities for the night's events, was in court Tuesday, but testimony was delayed and Grosskreutz did not testify

— Bruce Vielmetti

Defense questions whether FBI is withholding video

Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer suggested Tuesday the FBI might have destroyed or is withholding aerial surveillance video of the Kenosha intersection where his client killed a man.

Prosecutors are relying on some of that video for a key part of their case, but the defense suspects there may be more or better video that tell a different story.

On Tuesday, prosecutors had called FBI agent Brandon Cramin. The agent, appearing in the courtroom with an FBI lawyer, testified he was in an airplane 8,500 feet above downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, taking video with a special infrared camera.

The testimony was meant simply to provide the basis for Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger's expected later use of the video, which he has said will show that Rittenhouse chased Rosenbaum and had some kind of confrontation before the tables turned and Rosenbaum chased him.

In a short, aggressive cross-examination, defense attorney Mark Richards pressed Cramin for details about the camera's resolution and other technical aspects of the operation that Cramin said he didn't know.

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus called Richards concerns "faux outrage," and that two video discs the office turned over to the defense is hours of surveillance video, and everything prosecutors got from the FBI.

When Richards asked for the tail number of the airplane, Binger objected.

Binger argued the plane's tail number was irrelevant. Richards said the defense needs it to refine its records request from FBI, which has so far rebuffed its attempts to "the rest" of the video, at one point telling them it no longer exists.

"I can't believe the FBI is doing surveillance of multiple homicides and gets rid of the video. That's preposterous," Richards said.

— Bruce Vielmetti

Dominick Black testifies

Kyle Rittenhouse stayed on the ground the night he fatally shot two people, while his friend stationed himself on the rooftop of a business, because Rittenhouse was expected to act as a medic, his friend, Dominick Black, testified Tuesday.

Black, who purchased the gun Rittenhouse used in the shootings, said he and Rittenhouse drove into Kenosha the morning of Aug. 25, 2020, to help clean up graffiti. Afterwards, they met two owners of Car Source, a used car lot which has three locations along Sheridan Road, where the shootings occurred.

Black and Rittenhouse agreed to help protect the property.

Black said Rittenhouse had some training as a medic and brought supplies with him. It was decided Rittenhouse would stay on the ground for that purpose, while Black decided to stay on the rooftop of the business because it felt safer and more removed from tensions on the street.

At one point that night, Black said the group of armed people at the business heard that another Car Source location was being vandalized. He said he saw Rittenhouse running towards that location and sometime later heard gunshots.

Black later got a phone call from Rittenhouse, who told him he shot someone and hung up. Minutes later, the two met up in person. Black said Rittenhouse was “freaking out. He was really scared. He was pale, sweating a lot. You can tell he was just scared. He wasn’t really talking. He just said he had to do it, it was self-defense, people were trying to hurt him.”

Black told Rittenhouse to turn himself in, but he said they couldn't do that because people were “rioting” outside the police department. Black then drove Rittenhouse to his home in Antioch, Illinois, where he then turned himself in to authorities.

- Elliot Hughes

