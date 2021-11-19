Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Hollywood reacts to ‘devastating’ verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty of all charges in his homicide trial.

Earlier today (19 November), the jury reached a verdict after four days of deliberation.

Last year, during protests against police brutality in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse shot dead two people and injured a third but claimed he acted in self-defence.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

After the verdict was read, Rittenhouse began shaking and hugged his attorney.

There has also been reaction across social media from the entertainment world as much of the US has closely followed the trial and its outcome.

Shameless star Emmy Rossum called the verdict a “devastating blow”.

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted: “Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche. On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today that system defeated true justice, once again. But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just.”

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown also posted: The good news is that white men and boys can still kill whoever they want and do NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little Kyle Rittenhouse is gonna go right out and take some more white power pics with The Proud Boys and plan his next massacre.”

I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It's hollowing. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 19, 2021

Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen wrote: “It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second.”

Author Roxane Gay tweeted: “I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollowing.”

TV presenter Chris Hayes posted to social media: “Honestly hope that kid takes the opportunity to turn his life around and tries to make the world a better place rather than pursuing the George Zimmerman life trajectory.”

Duncan Jones, film director and son of Davie Bowie tweeted: “America, your legal system is a dumpster fire.”

This is an invitation for future white supremacist violence https://t.co/vrpxGoLeTo — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 19, 2021

Horror movie director Josh Ruben also criticised the not guilty verdict: “Rittenhouse verdict is disgraceful. Way to empower more scum to incite violence in the streets. Welcome to AmeriKKKa!”

Scream actor Matthew Lillard condemned the outcome: “Not guilty. Welcome to the Wild f****** West. The violence that is coming will be unprecedented.”

Author Jessica Valenti also said of the verdict: “This is an invitation for future white supremacist violence.”

