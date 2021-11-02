Kyle Rittenhouse trial underway
Opening statements began in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial. The 18-year-old from Illinois is charged with killing two people and wounding another during a protest against police brutality last year. Nancy Chen reports.
A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.
Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,
A 4-year-old girl was rescued “alive and well” on Wednesday more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast, police said. Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man had been taken into custody in an early morning raid, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said.
A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.
Westlake police investigate after 3 people found dead
The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.
Daniel Joseph Triplett, an Oklahoma business owner, has been arrested on charges of murdering his employee, Brent Mack, and burying the 50-year-old man under a […]
Video releases of the moment a woman walked into a crowded Wauwatosa restaurant and started shooting.
Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.
Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."
The husband had just returned home from a bar after midnight, police said.
A jury was selected in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the jury is overwhelmingly white.
One resident who lives in the rural Colorado Springs neighborhood where the crime happened said “we’ve never had anything like this out here.”
The Boise resident, who has several theft convictions, is accused of taking rings and other things, as well as altering evidence.
"Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.
REUTERSColorado authorities have identified the man who allegedly killed his wife and two of their children before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend as 55-year-old Christof M. Kreb, a local gun store owner and competitive shooter. Sheriff’s deputies discovered the four bodies following a 911 call from a child inside the home who told the dispatcher that one of his siblings wasn’t moving.Police identified the victims as Kreb’s wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and tw
A stretch of I-95 on Florida’s Treasure Coast turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning when a shooter opened fire on passing drivers, authorities say.
Exclusive: Carlos Olguin had seven prior gun charges, but Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed most of them. Then he shot an East Mecklenburg High School football player to death at a party.
The 8,000 pieces of mail are worth more than $4 million, officials said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted a letter from Nathaniel DeGrave, who wrote that he "never assaulted anyone" and that his body armor was a costume.