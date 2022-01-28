Kyle Rittenhouse wants the rile he used to fatally shoot two men in Kenosha back as well as the $2 million bail

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle as he gives the state's closing argument at Rittenhouse's trial in November. Rittenhouse, who raised self-defense to fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020, was acquitted of all charges and seeks return of his rifle, which had been held as evidence.

A court will decide Friday whether Kyle Rittenhouse will get back the AR-15-style rifle he used to fatally shoot two men and the $2 million bail his former lawyer posted in 2020.

A Kenosha County jury acquitted Rittenhouse, 19, in November of five counts, including homicide. He said acted in self-defense when he killed two people and wounded a third during protests in August 2020.

He used a Smith & Wesson M&P rifle that an older friend had bought for him in May 2020 at Rusk County hardware store. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time and couldn't legally purchase a firearm. The weapon was evidence at Rittenhouse's trial, and retained as evidence in a separate case against Dominick Black for providing the gun to a minor.

Those charges were dismissed after Black, 20, pleaded no contest earlier this month to a non-criminal citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Rittenhouse has said he wants the gun — along with the clothing he wore the night of the shootings — back to have it destroyed.

David Hancock, a spokesman for the Rittenhouse family, has said Rittenhouse doesn't want anyone to use any of his possessions to "celebrate" the case.

“At the end of the day, two people did lose their lives, period,” Hancock told the Associated Press. "That weapon doesn’t belong on a mantle. It doesn't belong in a museum."

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse was acquitted in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While the Rittenhouse's rifle might fetch well more than its typical value, the bail is a definite $2 million.

Normally, bail is returned to the person who posted it. In Rittenhouse's case, thousands of supporters nationwide contributed to his legal defense and family support in the days after his arrest. Most of the money was channeled through the FightBack Foundation, a Texas nonprofit established a few weeks earlier by Rittenhouse's first lawyers, Lin Wood and John Pierce.

Rittenhouse eventually fired Pierce, who is now representing people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S Capitol, and blames Wood for letting him remain held in an Illinois juvenile detention center for months while pursuing an ill-fated extradition fight.

Wood has maintained the $2 million bail, or some portion of it, came from FightBack's general funds and should be returned to the foundation.

Pierce has said he is still owed for time and money he spent on Rittenhouse's defense and support in the first months of the case. Late last year he filed paperwork in a Texas federal court case disclaiming to any of the $2 million.

That action named FightBack and The Milo Fund LLC -- a trust set up for Rittenhouse and named after the dog he got while he was out on bail -- as defendants. A pleading filed by The Milo Fund Wednesday suggested the parties may have reached an agreement.

"Any dispute concerning the bond funds allegedly at issue in this action has been

resolved pending entry of an appropriate order from the Kenosha Wisconsin circuit court," read a memo requesting more time to respond to another party's pleading.

On Thursday, a Nevada entity claiming to have obtained the rights to a $3.75 million judgment against Pierce and his former law firms and business entities filed a motion making its claim to the entire $2 million bail, or, at minimum, the $300,000 it says it contributed toward bail in the fall of 2020.

The Patent & Trademark Hedge Fund Trust says it obtained the rights to collect on money Pierce owed to Kadish Kapital, a litigation financing operation.

"Thus, with respect to this matter, the assignment from KK to the Trust transferred to the Trust all of the rights and property KK was entitled to receive under the Merchant Agreement in consideration of the $2.5 million in litigation financing that KK (and thereafter the Trust) advanced to Pierce and PB to fund the law firm’s various litigation matters and in some instances, political causes, including the raising of bail to secure Kyle’s pretrial release from prison.

"Accordingly, the Trust contributed $300,000 of its own funds toward Kyle's $2 million bail fund, expecting to receive back its original investment plus interest rate at Wisconsin’s legal rate."

