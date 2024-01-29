Kyle Walker: Wife finding out about second child with reality star was 'like a slow death'

Kyle Walker has spoken out about the impact of his second love child on his wife Annie Kilner (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Kyle Walker has said waiting for wife Annie Kilner to learn about him fathering a second child with Lauryn Goodman was “like a slow death”.

The Manchester City defender broke his silence about welcoming two children with the reality star in a new interview and shared the impact the news has had on his family life.

Walker, 33, already had three children with Kilner, who is currently expecting their fourth child, when in 2020 Goodman gave birth to their son.

Last year, Goodman, 32, welcomed their second child, a daughter, conceived during a brief liaison. Walker’s wife found out about his second child with Goodman when the model sent her a message on Instagram after Christmas, according to the newspaper.In the wake of the fallout, the England international told The Sun newspaper that the time had come to “own up” to his mistakes and apologise to Kilner for his “idiot decisions.”

The football star said he was selfish not to tell his pregnant wife about his second secret child, admitting: “It was a slow death for me and for Annie.”

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner pictured in 2020 (PA Wire)

For the first time he also publicly admitted: “I’m sorry that I have had a second child with Lauryn and hurt my best friend. It’s horrible to say that out loud. I’ve hurt someone I truly believe is my soulmate.

“It’s tough to not have her. She’s my right-hand man. I think of her so highly that she probably won’t understand and I probably don’t really tell her…

“Annie knows I’m sorry. I’m sorry because as a family this isn’t meant to happen. They are all I’ve got. I’m not asking for pity. I’ve let Annie and my boys down, I’ve let my mum and dad down, my nan down.”

After news broke of his second child with Goodman, Kilner took to Instagram to confirm that she and Walker were spending some time apart.

She wrote: "Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle. I do not wish to comment on the position any further.”

Last year, Goodman, 32, welcomed their second child, a daughter, conceived during a brief liaison.

The model recently claimed Walker was leading a double life and said she wanted to reveal the truth so that they could "all live their lives like adults."

She told The Sun earlier this month: "I kept saying to Kyle, ‘You need to tell her. You need to tell Annie that you are our daughter’s father and you are having a relationship with your children. We need to start 2024 out in an open way. If everyone knows where they stand they can make their own adult choices in life’.

"I didn’t want to cause any more heartache for Annie or be a b***h but I had to tell her because Kyle was too weak to do it.

"Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he had two families and was scared about what would happen when Annie knew."