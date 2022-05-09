Kyle woman sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2018 death of 20-month-old son

Courts

A 24-year-old Kyle woman was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, nearly four years after authorities first accused her of killing her infant son.

Dazrine Chagoya-Williams had been convicted of capital murder by a Hays County jury earlier on Friday.

The sentence comes about seven months after her husband Stevie Dwayne Williams, 27, was convicted and sentenced for the same crime. He was convicted of capital murder in October and is currently serving life in prison without parole.

According to police, Chagoya-Wiliams called 911 on July 4, 2018, claiming that her 20-month-old son, Mason Williams, was not breathing after a nap. First responders in Kyle tried to resuscitate the child but soon noticed bruising and evidence that death had occurred hours earlier.

Investigators later learned that up to 12 minutes before calling 911, the couple had placed multiple phone calls to tell family members the baby was dead.

Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, 24, on Friday was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 20-month-old son Mason Williams in July 2018. [Photo courtesy of Hays County]

The medical examiner and a Dell Children’s Medical Center pediatrics expert both testified that Mason’s death resulted from squeezing the child’s body, depriving his brain of oxygen.

The Williams’ 8-month-old daughter was also found to have similar injuries. She was removed from their care by Child Protective Services on July 5, 2018.

Chagoya-Williams gave multiple statements with numerous inconsistencies and denying knowledge of her children’s injuries. Phone extractions from both Chagoya-Williams’ and her husband’s phones, however, showed injuries to both children over several months.

More: Kyle parents accused of killing 2-year-old blame ‘demons,’ police say

Child Protective Services caseworkers also testified to observing similar injuries on Mason in 2017, and was removed from their care. After the couple completed the required services, Mason was returned to them in March 2018.

Williams’ trial began on April 25. On Friday, she was convicted of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kyle woman sentenced to life in prison for death of 20-month-old son