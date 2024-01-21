Kyleigh O'Brien promoted to sergeant at Fairport Harbor Police Department

Jan. 21—Kyleigh O'Brien has taken her latest step up the organizational ladder in the Fairport Harbor Village Police Department.

Village Council, at its Jan. 16 meeting, promoted O'Brien from detective to sergeant. By attaining the new rank, O'Brien became the department's first female supervisor.

O'Brien filled a sergeant's position that has been vacant since August 2022. That's when Sgt. Eric Sharp resigned to accept a new job outside of the village.

In July 2022, O'Brien was promoted from officer to detective. With that achievement, she earned the distinction of being the first detective to serve in the Fairport Harbor Village Police Department.

O'Brien began working as a part-time Fairport Harbor police officer in 2017. A year later, she attained the status of full-time officer.

Prior to joining the department, O'Brien earned a bachelor's degree in criminology from West Virginia University, and graduated from the Cleveland Heights Police Academy.

She began to prepare for a future role as sergeant by attending a first-line supervision course at the Columbus Police Academy in October.

A little more than a year ago, O'Brien and a fellow officer were honored for their efforts in investigating a violent gun crime and helping to gain a conviction of the perpetrator.

O'Brien and Officer Kyle Ochsner received commendations from Mayor Tim Manross in December 2022.

Ochsner and O'Brien both played pivotal roles in the probe that led to Darnell Burns being arrested, charged and convicted in connection with firing a gunshot at the head of his former girlfriend in Fairport Harbor.

The woman was inside a vehicle on May 20, 2022, when Burns fired the shot, and the bullet missed her head by just a few inches, village Police Chief David Koran said during the December 2022 council meeting.

Koran said he was proud of Ochsner for his response to the initial call and pulling together key information on the crime that helped authorities to eventually locate and arrest Burns.

"As for the investigation that took place after that, the dedication and hard work of Detective O'Brien really brought this guy to justice and we got that conviction," Koran said, adding that Burns was sentenced to 14 to 18 years in state prison.