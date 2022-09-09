Kylie Jenner Gives Fans an Unexpected Baby No. 2 Name Update
Kylie and Kris Jenner visit "The Late Late Show" and Kylie dishes on where she and Travis Scott are with their son's name change. Watch!
Jenner revealed that she and Scott have given their son an updated name but are "not ready to share yet" in case it changes again.
Kris Jenner willingly let host James Corden hook her up to a lie detector test while he and Kylie Jenner proceeded to ask her some burning questions on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night. Kylie started off asking if she is Kris's favorite child. While it was well known that Kim Kardashian was always her favorite, it's no secret that since Kylie became a billionaire entrepreneur, the youngest Jenner became Kris's new shining star. Corden was shocked by the speed at which she answered "yes," to which the polygraph examiner John stated "true." The host then took things up a notch, as he asked, "Did you help Kim release her sex tape?" Even though the famous momager has always shut down the rumors, it has long been believed by some that Kris was behind the leak of Kim's sex tape with Ray J. And on Thursday, she stayed true to her word, answering," No." After a few tense seconds, and some gasps from the audience, John confirmed her answer was true. "Thank you," exclaimed Kris. "We cleared that up!" So with that, Kris hoped the rumor had finally been put to rest. And while she was at it, she was able to also clear up another heated debate – Kim did not rip the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed for the Met Gala. Kris excitingly stated, "See? We're clearing everything up today. I like this game!"
