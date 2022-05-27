Kylie Jenner And Kris Jenner Are Being Dragged For Their "Out Of Touch" And “Gross” Reaction To Going To A Grocery Store

The Kardashians, went viral when 26-year-old Kendall Jenner was shown Earlier this month, the KarJenners’ family reality show,, went viral when 26-year-old Kendall Jenner was shown struggling to cut a cucumber

The supermodel seemed absolutely baffled over how to hold the knife and the vegetable as she tried to slice it, and her mom, Kris Jenner, repeatedly called for her chef to come and help.

While the clip originally circulated because viewers found it funny, it actually ended up sparking a wider conversation about the pitfalls of growing up in extreme wealth and privilege.

Kendall was just 11 years old when she and her family found fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and people wondered whether her battle to complete such a basic task was a reflection of the consequences of growing up in the spotlight.

One person tweeted at the time: “Wow, @KendallJenner watching Her try to cut up the cucumber was just sad!!! @KrisJenner It’s wrong & shows how unattached to real life she is. That privilege is a bad thing. What has she actually done for herself?!! When you’re this privileged, it’s a problem!!!”

And two weeks later, the conversation has been reignited — but this time with Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, at its core.

Kylie was 9 when her family were catapulted into superstardom, and now she is a billionaire, business mogul, and mom-of-two at the age of 24.

As a result of her early success, it’s fair to say that Kylie hasn’t had much experience of doing “normal” things, which was something that she wanted to address in this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

Pregnant at the time, Kylie asked her mom to take her to pancake-diner iHop soon, adding: “I just want to do normal things with you.”

“Really? Like, what would you like to do?” Kris asked in response, with Kylie explaining: “I just think when I’m pregnant I just want to feel really normal.”

Kris then suggested they went to a grocery store as she hadn’t been to one in two years. Kylie was visibly excited by the idea, and said that she hadn’t been to a store “in forever” as she added that she wanted to be able to pick her own food while grocery shopping.

As they set out to a high-end grocery store in Malibu, both Kris and Kylie said that the outing would be “good for [the] soul” and Kris later remarked: “Dreams do come true!”

In a confessional, Kris admitted that she stopped going to the store herself because she was recognized too much by other customers. “One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy,” she explained. “I stopped going to the grocery store because the people that were in the grocery store were sneaking pictures, and suddenly paparazzi would show up, it’s hard.”

But the mother-daughter duo didn’t let anybody’s sneaky picture dampen their spirit as they giddily raced around the store. Kylie was over the moon as she pushed the cart and pursued the aisles, stocking up on Kendall’s 818 tequila in a show of support.

Kris then shared her excitement at paying for the shopping, saying: “I just need the experience of checking out, I’ve waited for this for years.”

And in an apparent representation of just how long it had been, she struggled to work the card machine and had to be guided on what to do.

The pair’s fun didn’t stop there, with Kylie excited to load up the car and return the cart, saying to her mom afterwards: “I loved every minute of it!”

As Kylie pushed the cart to return it, Kris proudly shouted: “Go Kylie, go! Kylie, you’re doing amazing sweetie — wow, look at her go! Great job!”

They then drove to a car wash, with Kris struggling to fill the car with gas before they went through a $9 express wash that she likened to “Disneyland.”

In fact, Kylie and Kris were having so much fun that they discussed plans to take the kids in the family to experience the car wash for themselves. “You know what, this is such a tourist attraction,” Kylie added.

“Wasn’t that fun! That was like one of the best times I’ve had in a long time,” Kris exclaimed as they drove away from the car wash, with Kylie replying: “Yeah, that was special.”

But the storyline left some viewers feeling a little bit uncomfortable, with many taking to social media to criticize the stars for being “out of touch” and exposing their privilege by finding such novelty in every-day activities.

“Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store and checking out and filling their cart an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen,” one person tweeted. Another added: “I’m losing it at the scene of Kris and Kylie going to the grocery store. Like this is the most out of touch thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Kylie and Kris really called the drive thru car wash a tourist attraction, rich ppl really do live on another planet,” a third person said. Someone else wrote: “[I] thought the ‘day of normal errands’ with Kris and Kylie would be cute but it's SO GROSS. We know they're out of touch, we don't need to see just how out of touch. Kris didn't know how to use her credit card and was so excited to push the cart.”

Another viewer tweeted: “I love that Kylie and Kendall are so out of touch with reality, to the point where they have to have a day to do ‘normal things’ like grocery store in person and cutting their own cucumbers.”

“Watching Kylie and Kris Jenner have a day of fun doing shit like grocery shopping and pumping their own gas has my cringing so much lol,” one more echoed. “Like almost as bad as Kendall cutting the cucumber last week #Privilege.”

Kylie hasn’t responded to the comments, but previously poked fun at Kendall for her own viral moment.

She posted a TikTok video of herself and Kendall dancing at their sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, wedding at the weekend, captioning the post: “Me and cucumber girl.”

But their sister, Khloé Kardashian, later revealed that Kendall is actually upset with the reaction to her cucumber-cutting skills. “Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday. “I feel so bad.”

Khloé added that it was only “fair” her beautiful sibling was bad at something, saying: “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, God bless, and you can’t cut a fucking cucumber.’ The world is good. Because she’s like… How can you be this fucking perfect?”

