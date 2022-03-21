Kylie Jenner says son's name 'isn't Wolf anymore': 'Didn't feel like it was him'

Kylie Jenner shared a tribute to her and Travis Scott's second child on Monday morning, before mentioning that her son's name "isn't Wolf anymore".

After Jenner shared never-before-seen moments of her child's birth, she took to her Instagram Story to clarify her son's name.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner began. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," the socialite concluded her message with a praying hands emoji.

Kylie Jenner shared a tribute to her son on Monday morning. Kylie, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi are pictured here. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

The 24-year-old makeup mogul had posted a nine-minute-long video, showcasing never before seen footage of her baby shower and her son’s new home. The video is similar to one she made four years prior, before the birth of her daughter, Stormi.

The video, titled, "To Our Son", features family members, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, sharing warm wishes to Jenner’s new son.

Jenner and the "Butterflies" rapper welcomed their son on Feb. 2.

In the video, the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder gives a tour of her son’s neutral-toned nursery, which is filled with children's books and stuffed animals. One item fans have noticed is the Louis Vuitton teddy bear nestled into the nursery.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a 9-minute-long video, showcasing never before seen footage of her baby shower and her son’s new home. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jenner goes on to show her son’s closet, which is stocked with high-end sneakers.

Jenner’s four-year-old daughter, Stormi, made several appearances throughout the tribute video.

"Look at the baby's room," Stormi says as she opens the door for the videographer.

After playing with some baby blocks in the nursery, Stormi leaves her baby brother a hand-painted picture below his bookshelf.

Jenner and the "Butterflies" rapper welcomed their son on Feb. 2. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Their son's birth certificate, which was first obtained by TMZ, states that Dr. Thais Aliabadi was the OB-GYN who delivered their son into the world. Dr. Aliabadi has been the physician for members of the Kardashian-Jenner household before.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, but reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021. Jenner announced she was pregnant that September and held a baby shower in January.

In November, Jenner spoke out about the tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival . Ten people died after a crowd surge at Scott's festival in Houston, Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper has faced a lot of backlash for not stopping the show as the situation in the crowd became deadly. He has since been named in a number of lawsuits.

Both he and Jenner previously have said t hat Scott was unaware of how bad things had gotten in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.