Kylie Jenner stalker arrested outside her Los Angeles home

Kylie Jenner has one less problem now that a stalker was arrested outside her Los Angeles home Sunday.

Jenner, 24, already had a restraining order against Jrue Mesgan when he attempted to enter the home Sunday afternoon, TMZ reported. Cops said Mesgan simply buzzed the front gate and hoped for the best.

A Jenner security guard spotted Mesgan and called police, according to TMZ. Mesgan had visited the house several times in recent months, according to police, so Jenner got a restraining order.

Mesgan was charged with violating a court order and held on $20,000 bail, TMZ reported.

Earlier this year, a different 27-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Kylie’s house in Holmby Hills and her older sister Kendall’s nearby property.