Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels her Met Gala look

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner wore a head-turning fluffy purple look to the Met Gala. Now, her daughter Stormi is bringing this memory back in an adorable way.

On Sunday, Jenner posted two photos and a video of Stormi's look on Instagram.

"My baby! I can't handle this," she wrote in the caption.

In the post, Stormi is wearing a wig and a fun mini version of Jenner's lilac feathery 2019 Met Gala look.

Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez wrote "She won" in a comment, while others shared similar sentiments and noted how cute Stormi looks.

This isn't the first time Stormi has matched her mother's style.

In August, the duo released photos of them both wearing ruffled denim dresses, scrunched white socks and sneakers.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Stormi seems to be a budding beauty chameleon in the making.