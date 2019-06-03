Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Was Hospitalized for an Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, gave her mom quite a scare on Sunday when she suffered an allergic reaction and spent the entire afternoon at the hospital.

On Instagram, Jenner informed fans of her baby's hospitalization and praised the strength of all mothers who have sick children. "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby," she began her note next to an adorable Stormi sleeping. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen."

She continued: "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way." While Kylie didn't reveal what caused Stormi's allergic reaction, we're just glad to see she's feeling better.

Before sharing her post about Stormi's status, Kylie counted her blessings in another Insta-Story set to the tune of "Promises" by Jhené Aiko. "Blessed beyond words," she typed. "I believe in being a reflection of what you'd like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success"

Stormi's allergy comes just two months after her cousin Saint West, Kim Kardashian's son, recently ended up in the emergency room for an unusual reaction to grass while the family was in Palm Springs. “My little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” Jenner told Refinery29 at the time. “We ended up in the E.R.”

Like Stormi, Saint also made a speedy recovery. “All is well — we figured it out,” she said.

During Kris's interview with the outlet, it was also revealed that Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son Mason has a peanut allergy. “[He] ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing. They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He’s fine now," Jenner recalled, before adding: "The scariest is always the first time."

Get well soon, Stormi!