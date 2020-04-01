Kylie Jenner's skin-care company will start making hand sanitizer 'dedicated to first responders'

Kylie Jenner's hand sanitizer will be dedicated to first responders.

Kylie Jenner is expanding her skin range by launching hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to Page Six, a majority shareholder in Kylie Skin — Coty — announced on Tuesday it will distribute the hydro-alcoholic gel across Southern Californian hospitals.

A representative for Coty told Page Six the custom bottles will also include a special message for first responders.

"The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,'" a representative for Coty said.

Coty said it will manufacture the mass hand sanitizer in the company's factories and production will not affect Kylie Skin's current beauty line.

However, Jenner's other namesake brand Kylie Cosmetics, which is also partly owned by Coty, and even her sister Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty line, had to pause production due to California's statewide quarantining order.

Jenner's business move to create and sell the hydro-alcoholic gel follows the decisions of other major beauty and fashion companies including the parent company of Louis Vuitton, LVMH.

LVMH announced on March 15 it would shift production from perfume to hand sanitizer and will deliver the products to French healthcare authorities for free.

Aside from manufacturing hand sanitizer, Jenner also reportedly donated $1 million for health workers amid the pandemic.

The makeup mogul's generous offer was discovered via an Instagram post from the obstetrician who delivered her daughter Stormi.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi shared a side-by-side image of her next to Jenner and Stormi and wrote in a caption her donation was a "dream came true."

Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019 as a result of her successful skin and beauty brands.

In November last year, she sold a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million.

