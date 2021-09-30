Kylie Jenner's new swimwear is 'cheap,' 'see-through,' and practically unwearable, TikTok reviewers say

Kylie Jenner's new swimwear line is receiving poor reviews on TikTok. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner's new swimwear line is receiving bad reviews on TikTok.

Customers have said the swimwear is "see-through" and cheaply made, with minimal coverage.

The collection dropped on September 17 and was followed by the release of Kylie Baby on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner's new swimwear line is being criticized for products that some TikTokers say are "see-through" and unwearable in public.

The makeup mogul and founder of Kylie Cosmetics first teased the launch of Kylie Swim in August. At the time, an Instagram account for the brand went live with a post of a Polaroid picture of Jenner wearing what is now described on the website as the Caicos bathing suit.

On September 17, the line was launched, and it consists of four cutout swimsuits that cost between $80 and $85, two bikinis sold in separate parts at $45, a variety of sarongs that are all $45, and three swimwear pieces for children, which are all priced at $60. So far, three products are sold out.

Since its release, negative reviews about the swimwear have been cropping up across TikTok, most of which concern the material quality of Jenner's new line. A TikToker with the username @briannaxrenee uploaded a video of herself unboxing the Caicos bathing suit on Wednesday, which had gotten over 15 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

In the video, she films close-ups of the seams, which appear to show uneven stitchwork and tears. At one point, she holds up the bottom part of the swimsuit to the light to show the lack of a lining in the clothing.

Another TikToker named Jessica Anderson, who goes by @tinytello, posted a two-part review on the platform. In the second video, which has gotten over 4.1 million views, she shares her thoughts after buying the neon-yellow swimsuit in Jenner's line called August.

Anderson, who says she is a swimwear designer in her first video about Jenner's new line, starts off by praising the cut of the design for being "very unique and cool" before adding that if she "moves an inch" there won't be sufficient coverage.

"I'm confused how I wear this in public confidently where everyone can see every square inch of my body," Anderson says.

"I'm completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through," she adds. "The fact that no one caught that this is completely see-through blows my mind. I'm sure they did because they had to Photoshop some of their photos to make this work."

Anderson then says: "For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur. When you put something out, you want people who are spending their hard-earned money on it to be a good high-quality product."

Another shopper named Laura Lee, who goes by @laura88lee on TikTok, bought the sunset-colored Cut It Out swimsuit. She says in her review that "right off the bat, it feels like the tiniest piece of cloth."

While she says the accompanying sarong is "pretty nice," she adds that she would need it to help cover up because "the whole swimsuit is see-through."

"One sudden move, everything is going to be out," she says. "I won't be wearing this anywhere. It looks cute on, but it's not practical."

Jenner's swimwear launch came a week before her new brand, Kylie Baby, was released on Tuesday. In a press release from Coty, Kylie Cosmetics' parent company, the line is described as baby-care products that are "safe, gentle, clean, and conscious."

Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

