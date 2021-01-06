Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner are vacationing in a $75 million mansion in Aspen that has a 60-foot indoor pool and a bowling alley

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kylie and Kendall Jenner rang in the New Year with their mother, Kris Jenner, and Kylie's daughter Stormi at a luxurious mountain home in Aspen, Colorado, according to multiple Instagram posts and stories from the two sisters and a report from Page Six.

The 20,000-square-foot house, which comes with its own bowling alley, recently hit the market for $75 million and is also listed as a $450,000-a-month rental.

Kylie gave a tour of the home on her Instagram stories, showing the bowling alley, an outdoor pool, a glass-walled billiards room, and a seating area with a glass floor.

The seven-bedroom property, which is spread over four levels, includes a 60-foot-long indoor lap pool, a home theater, a bar, three outdoor tennis courts, and a six-car garage, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The daily rate to rent out the home in the winter is $25,000, according to the rental listing. (The rental agent did not respond to an email from Insider about of the Jenners' reported stay.) Instagram posts show that the Jenners appeared to have arrived at the home on December 31. The family's vacation comes days after the mountain home hit the market for $75 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Aspen by far.

According to Kendall and Kylie's Instagram posts, they've been spending their time in Aspen snowmobiling, snowboarding, and eating decadent meals with views of the snow-topped Rocky Mountains.

As the Jenners vacation in Aspen, Kim Kardashian West is reportedly preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West, her husband of six years.

Representatives for the Jenners did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

