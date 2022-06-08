Kylie Minogue Said Blocking Kylie Jenner From Trademarking Her Name Was “Something That Had To Be Done” And Teased That She “Came To An Agreement” With The Kardashians

Very few go head-to-head with the Kardashians and come out on top. However, one woman who did just that, and survived to tell the tale, is Kylie Minogue.

Back in 2017, the pop star successfully managed to prevent the youngest member of the KarJenner clan, Kylie Jenner, from trademarking their shared first name.

The infamous legal battle all started in April 2015 when Jenner filed an application to trademark the name “KYLIE” in the US for “advertising” and “endorsement services.”

Minogue — who has been identified by her first name for much of her career — caught wind of the trademark application and wasn’t having any of it.

The Aussie singer and her team swiftly filed an opposing suit in February 2016, arguing that Jenner’s trademarking of the name would likely cause “confusion” and risk damage to Mingoue’s brand and reputation.

After much back and forth, Minogue’s suit was a success, and Jenner’s application was ultimately rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2017.

Though Jenner has never spoken at length about the battle, Minogue made it clear during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone that the suit was “nothing personal” toward the young reality star.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family — actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event — but I honestly don’t know them,” Minogue told the magazine.

Now, the triumphant Kylie is back and doubling down on the move, telling Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that the lawsuit was “just business.”

“When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie,” she began after being probed on the subject by a viewer. “So it's kind of unusual.”

“I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done,” she stated, prompting Andy’s agreement.

Keeping her cards close to her chest, Minogue even hinted at a potential settlement between the two parties.

“Let me also say we came to an agreement,” the singer said with a telling smile.

Smiling back at her, Andy took the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the subject, asking whether Minogue ever came face-to-face with a certain celebrity momager.

“Oh my god,” Andy said. “Did you have to call Kris Jenner and be like: ‘Let me tell you something…’”

Playing it cool, Minogue revealed that she never had any direct dealings with Kris during the lawsuit, instead telling Andy she’d “love to meet” the famous family.

Of course, if you followed the lawsuit in real time, you might recall that Minogue’s team famously dismissed Jenner as “secondary reality TV personality” who appeared as “a supporting character” on her family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Though fans of the singer loved the shady dig at the time, Minogue later said she felt hurt that people were quick to attribute the quote to her.

“Can you imagine me saying that?!” Minogue told Rolling Stone , insisting that her attorneys had been the ones to brand Jenner as a secondary character.

“That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So I genuinely hope that it’s understood: That certainly did not come from me,” she clarified.

“Good news is, that’s all wrapped up, we didn’t have to go to court. That’s all done,” Minogue concluded, adding: “I’m sure I’ll meet them one day.”

Well, we don’t know about you, but a Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Minogue collab sounds like the best way to truly end the tussle — two Kylies are better than one, right?

