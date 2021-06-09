Kylr Yust, sentenced to life plus 15 years this week, moved to Missouri state facility

Kylr Yust, sentenced this week to life plus 15 years in a Missouri prison for killing two young women and dumping their bodies, was moved from Cass County to a facility in St. Joseph.

Yust is now in the Western Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

In addition to other roles, the facility receives newly sentenced offenders.

A jury found Yust, 32, guilty in April of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions. Monday’s sentences will be served consecutively. They also reflect jury recommendations from earlier this year.

Kopetsky, 17, was reported missing in May 2007, and Runions, 21, was last seen alive in September 2016.

Yust’s lawyers said they intend to file an appeal.