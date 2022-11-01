KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KYM Holdings Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM13m ÷ (RM170m - RM50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, KYM Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KYM Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of KYM Holdings Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From KYM Holdings Bhd's ROCE Trend?

KYM Holdings Bhd is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 594% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On KYM Holdings Bhd's ROCE

As discussed above, KYM Holdings Bhd appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with KYM Holdings Bhd and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

