Kynnersley village designated as conservation area

A village in Shropshire has been designated as a conservation area.

Kynnersley dates back to medieval times, retaining part of the original road layout. It also features a number of cottages built in the 19th Century by the Duke of Sutherland for his tenants.

It is the eighth conservation area within the Telford and Wrekin borough.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said the local authority wanted to preserve "unique" towns and villages.

Telford and Wrekin Council said a conservation area was defined as an "area of special architectural or historic interest, the character and appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance".

It means Kynnersley will have tighter planning controls, meaning the local authority will have to protect Kynnersley's special character when deciding on planning applications.

A management plan has also been adopted, setting out what makes the area special, the council added, including listed buildings, buildings of local interest, open spaces, trees and street furniture, which will be protected.

It is the first conservation area to be created within the borough since 1999 after Kynnersley Parish Council made a request to the authority.

Ms Healy, a cabinet member on Telford and Wrekin Council, added: "Retaining the special character of the village is in line with the council's vision to protect and care for the borough."

The authority recently reviewed the boundary of the Wellington conservation area, which was extended following consultation with residents.

A review of the Severn Gorge conservation area boundary is also under way, with the public to be invited to have their say later this year.

