COVID-19 cases jump in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan as Omicron spreads

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bishkek
1 min read

BISHKEK (Reuters) -Central Asian neighbours Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reported jumps in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as both countries said the Omicron variant of the virus was now spreading on their territories.

Kyrgyzstan reported its first cases of the variant on Wednesday while Kazakhstan confirmed its first last week.

The Kyrgyz healthcare ministry said on Wednesday it has registered 465 new COVID-19 cases, a five-month high.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told a government meeting on the same day that the country has registered over 8,000 cases over the last seven days, almost three times more in the previous seven days.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hinted on Tuesday that associates of his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev needed to share their wealth with the public to help alleviate discontent after a week of violent unrest. Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving leader of any former Soviet state, running Kazakhstan between 1989 and 2019, first as Communist Party boss and then as president. - Dinara Kulibayeva, Nazarbayev's second daughter, and her husband Timur Kulibayev are the majority shareholders of Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets.