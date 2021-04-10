Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

  Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal outside Sokuluk village, 20 km (12,5 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
  • A medic prepares to administer a dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against COVID-19 started in Kyrgyzstan on Monday with the Chinese SinoPharm vaccine. Medical workers, teachers and law enforcement officials will be the first in line to get the shot. Russian will also provide about 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • A medical worker administers a shot of China's Sinovac vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against COVID-19 started in Kyrgyzstan on Monday with the Chinese SinoPharm vaccine. Medical workers, teachers and law enforcement officials will be the first in line to get the shot. Russian will also provide about 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal outside Sokuluk village, 20 km (12,5 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the president’s powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation.

The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov was elected president, following the ouster of the previous president amid protests, the third time in 15 years that a leader of Kyrgyzstan had been driven from office in a popular uprising.

In the January election that brought Zhaparov to office, voters also approved a referendum on whether presidential powers should be increased.

The proposed new constitution would reduce the size of the country’s parliament by 25% to 90 seats and give the president the power to appoint judges and heads of law-enforcement agencies. It also calls for creating an advisory council that critics say could essentially become a shadow parliament or an instrument for the president to exert pressure.

Zhaparov last year was serving a prison sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine when he was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of the October parliamentary election.

Immediately after his release, Zhaparov mobilized stone-hurling supporters to evict President Sooronbai Jeenbekov from office and then took the helm as the nation’s interim leader.

Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million people that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.

