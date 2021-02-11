Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers

  • Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan dunks in front of Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, left, Malcolm Brogdon, center, and Domantas Sabonis, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) passes to teammate Landry Shamet (20) as Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Aaron Holiday (3) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) and Myles Turner (33) defend against a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis, above, passes to teammate T.J. McConnell, below, during the second half of an NBA basketball game as Brooklyn Nets' James Harden and Landry Shamet, right, defend Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) protects the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) and DeAndre Jordan (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 / 5

Pacers Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan dunks in front of Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, left, Malcolm Brogdon, center, and Domantas Sabonis, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
BRIAN MAHONEY

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash just wanted to see his Brooklyn Nets compete harder and tougher.

“They gave us everything we asked for,” Nash said.

And way more than the Indiana Pacers could handle.

Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Pacers 104-94 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn't reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third.

By then, the Nets had built a 32-point halftime lead, their largest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, and with a 62-30 bulge allowed just two more points than their best total since moving from New Jersey.

“We haven’t played defense like that pretty much the entire season, so it was definitely good to see us taking a step in the right direction,” swingman Joe Harris said.

Irving was 17 for 17 from the throw line, career highs in both categories, and Brooklyn led by as many as 36 points.

James Harden added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who expect to get Kevin Durant back from his three-game absence for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons when they open a five-game trip to the West on Saturday at Golden State, his former team.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who dropped their season-high fourth in a row. They were coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, with season lows of 95 points and 39.8% Sunday against Utah.

That was nothing compared to this mess.

The Pacers missed 10 of their first 12 shots and had six points in the first seven minutes. Things didn't get much better, as they went 4 for 21 (19%) in the second quarter.

“I thought we were getting frustrated on both ends, which was affecting the other,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “Offensively, just the movement kind of came to a standstill, kind of looking around a little bit instead of really being the aggressor.”

After limiting the Pacers to 18 points in the first quarter, the Nets had their best period of the season in the second when they gave up just 12.

Indiana got within 14 late in the third quarter, but Brooklyn got the final six points to take an 82-62 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana had won six in a row in Brooklyn. The Pacers' last loss at Barclays Center had been Oct. 28, 2016, and they fell to 10-5 in the arena. ... Malcolm Brogdan had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Nets: Harris scored 17 points. ... DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

CROWDS COMING

When the Nets return from their upcoming trip to the West, some fans will be at Barclays Center to welcome them. The Nets announced they had been approved to reopen at 10% capacity starting with their Feb. 23 game against Sacramento, in accordance with guidelines announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Requirements include all fans to have a negative test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of the game, along with mandatory temperature checks and wearing of masks.

“Obviously 10 percent isn’t a packed house, but I think it is a little boost and I think it can help at least players enjoy the experience a little more and make the season a little less monotonous,” Nash said.

LEVERT LOOKS ON

Caris LeVert is traveling with the Pacers and was sitting on the bench to watch a video tribute the Nets played after the first quarter. LeVert, who went to Indiana as part of the Harden trade last month, is recovering from surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney that was discovered during his post-trade physical. Bjorkgren said the guard has been working out and looks good.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Detroit on Thursday night.

Nets: Visit Golden State on Friday night.

Latest Stories

  • Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate

    The searing images once again claimed center stage: a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, Trump flags held aloft as violent rioters fought with police and targeted lawmakers. President Joe Biden stressed to reporters in advance that he would not be watching the proceedings and his team’s message is clear: Their focus is on the business of governing and not the historic events unfolding at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has dodged question after question about the trial, declining to offer Biden’s opinion on the proceedings.

  • Punctured lung, fractured ribs: some Russian protesters allege police brutality

    Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on Jan. 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, shouting "Freedom to Alexei Navalny" and slogans against President Vladimir Putin. "I was lying face down on the (police car) floor... They began to hit me, I didn’t even see how many of them there were," Borisov said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Why China may not be cheering Myanmar’s military takeover

    Myanmar’s coup has put a spotlight on its relationship with China. But the military taking back more power isn’t necessarily a plus for Beijing.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philippines military keen to keep U.S. troop deal - minister

    The Philippines defence apparatus wants to keep a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its defence minister said on Thursday, as officials met to settle differences over a pact central to Washington's Asia strategy. Thursday's meeting in Manila between U.S. and Philippine officials comes after President Rodrigo Duterte, who openly disapproves of the U.S. alliance, unilaterally cancelled the two-decade-old VFA last year, in an angry response to an ally being denied a visa.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.