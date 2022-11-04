Kyrie Irving suspended from Brooklyn Nets for at least five games

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An early fall spike in influenza cases has pushed U.S. hospitalization rates for the illness to the highest in a decade for this time of year, U.S. health officials said on Friday, noting that vaccination rates are down. The rising flu cases come alongside pressure on hospitals from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases, officials said, urging people to get vaccinated and offering to assist states that may need additional support. "There's no doubt we will face some challenges this winter," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell told reporters, adding that the flu season so far does not seem more severe but has arrived earlier than is typical.