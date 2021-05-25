Kyrin Carter: Body found in search for 12-year-old boy last seen leaving hotel barefoot

Flowers in tribute to a 12-year-old whose body was found in a river in Indiana (FOX32)

The body found in the search for a missing 12-year-old was confirmed to be that of Kyrin Carter.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the body on Tuesday morning as that of Kyrin, according to FOX32.

A kayaker found the body in the Little Calumet River in Hammond, Indiana, at about 8.15pm on Monday.

He called officers and told them he found a body about 300 feet from where Carter went missing on 15 May.

Kyrin, who had autism, was caught on CCTV footage walking out of a hotel barefoot and vanished.

He was staying with family, who were visiting relatives in Hammond, at a Best Western hotel.

The kayaker who went searching for Kyrin’s body told FOX32: “It was happines that I found him, that I could give the family closure”.

“But then finding his body, it hit me hard,” he continued, “I wasn’t ready for it, but that’s what I came here to do”.

A diving team were able to recover the body after.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officials from Hammond are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

