Kyron Drones, Hokies roll to 30-13 win over Wake Forest

Virginia Tech's Kyle Lowe (83) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw two touchdown passes and for a career-high 321 yards to lead Virginia Tech to a 30-13 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Drones also rushed for 59 yards and Virginia Tech’s defense held the Demon Deacons to just 262 yards, as the Hokies (3-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the second time in the past three games.

Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3), which has lost three straight games, struggled on offense, turning the ball over three times and benching quarterback Mitch Griffis after he threw an interception late in the first quarter. The Demon Deacons’ lone touchdown came on a 96-yard kickoff return by Demond Claiborne late in the first half.

Drones, who completed 20 of 29 passes, threw touchdown strikes of 75 and 12 yards to Jaylin Lane, who finished with 102 yards receiving. John Love kicked two of his three field goals in the second half for Virginia Tech, which never trailed and finished with a season-high 462 yards.

Kern completed 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards to lead the Demon Deacons, but fumbled twice.

TAKEAWAYS

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are struggling on offense. They have scored just one offensive touchdown in the past two games and haven’t amassed 275 yards in either. They need a jolt and it will be interesting to see if coach Dave Clawson inserts Kern into the starting role to give them one.

Virginia Tech: Drones continues to play well for the Hokies. He has thrown just one interception all season and none in the past four games. His steady play and a remaining schedule that features several winnable games in a weak ACC this year has Virginia Tech thinking optimistically about bowl possibilities.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Deacons host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Syracuse on Oct. 26.

