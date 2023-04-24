Kyrsten Sinema Has a Net Favorability of -23, Per New Statewide Poll

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

A new poll out of Arizona by a well-trusted, independent national pollster, Public Policy Polling, shows that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I) stands to lose re-election badly in virtually any potential matchup this November and is deeply unpopular among voters.

The survey results, first obtained by Jezebel via an internal Ruben Gallego campaign memo, show that just 27 percent of voters in the state view Sinema favorably and want her to run again, compared to 50 percent of Arizonans who view her unfavorably and 54 percent who say she shouldn’t run again. Rep. Gallego (D-Ariz.), her likely Democratic challenger, has a net positive favorability, with 39 percent of voters approving of him and 28 percent disapproving.

In any likely three-way matchup among Sinema, Gallego and whatever Republican candidate wins their primary, Sinema appears to have virtually no chance of winning. If the GOP candidate is election denier Kari Lake, for example, the new PPP survey shows that Gallego would pull in 42 percent of the vote, Lake 35 percent, and Sinema just 14 percent. The numbers are similar if you plug Jim Lamon or Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in as the Republican candidate.

Sinema is trailing Gallego in terms of fundraising as well. She raised just $2.1M in Q1 compared to Gallego’s $3.7M, and just 0.3 percent of her donations were from small dollar donors, according to NBC News. Roughly a third of her haul came from just five companies, including hedge funds and private equity firms, whereas 98 percent of Gallego’s donations were from donors who pitched in less than $100.

Sinema notably left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent in December, likely because she knew that she would be smoked in a Democratic primary this cycle. The very next month, she was hobnobbing with billionaires at Davos in Switzerland, where she she wore a ridiculous furry, sheep-like vest to high-five Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over the two of them killing filibuster reform.

You really hate to see a lovely person who literally curtsied while giving a thumbs down to raising the minimum wage get voted out of power. A damn shame.

