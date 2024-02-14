Kyrsten Sinema is running out of time and money to enter the Senate race for reelection

The clock is ticking for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to make a decision on running again for her seat.

The collapse of her bipartisan border security bill unceremoniously ended her hopes of adding a deal on perhaps the most difficult issue in congressional politics to her legislative scorecard.

Since quitting the Democratic Party in December 2022, Sinema’s fundraising has plummeted and she is about 20 percentage points behind her challengers in most of the polling on the race.

Democratic frontrunner, Ruben Gallego, and Republican front runner, Kari Lake, both have outraised Sinema, I-Ariz., of late. Sinema ended 2023 with her worst fundraising quarter in three years — and she spent more than she brought in.

All of which begs the question, does Sinema have a path to reelection, and what does that mean for the race if she’s stepping out of politics?

In this episode of The Gaggle, an Arizona politics podcast, hosts Ron Hansen and Mary Jo Pitzl are joined by Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report to look at how the Arizona senate race is stacking up and if there are any hints that Sinema might run for re-election.

Note: The Gaggle is intended to be heard. But we also offer an AI transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

