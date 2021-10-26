Kyrsten Sinema turns heads donning denim vest while presiding over Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, already in the national spotlight for becoming a roadblock to President Joe Biden's economic and social agenda, caused a stir Tuesday for donning a denim vest while presiding over the Senate.

Video of the Arizona Democrat, who is known for her splashy style and colorful wigs, went viral after being shared by Jeremy Art, a senior social media specialist with C-SPAN. It garnered nearly 700,000 views within three hours with plenty of commentary.

Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/QBLnnnQY6s — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021



Karen Tumulty, an editor and columnist with the Washington Post, pointed out that there used to be a sign for journalists forbidding denim from being worn in the chambers.

"Is it still there?" Tumulty asked in her tweet.

Washington Post reporter Paul Kane confirmed there was still a sign forbidding overcoats, hats, purses, and bags, as well as denim, from being inside the Senate chambers.



"A fascinating fashion choice here," Molly Jong-Fast, an editor with the Daily Beast wrote in a post regarding the senator's bold clothing choice.

A fascinating fashion choice here https://t.co/lwhPmpYBnF — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 26, 2021

"The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the opening riff of 'Bad to the Bone' must play whenever Sinema presides," quipped David Weigel of the Washington Post.

Sinema has faced backlash from many far-left groups and Democrats due to her and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to the original $3.5 trillion price tag of the Democrats’ go-it-alone sweeping budget reconciliation and social spending bill. As negotiations continue, the price tag has been slashed to nearly $2 trillion.

In the evenly divided Senate, the legislation needs their votes to pass.

