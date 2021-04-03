L.B. Foster Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of L.B. Foster Co (NAS:FSTR, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18 per share and the market cap of $193.3 million, L.B. Foster Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for L.B. Foster Co is shown in the chart below.





Because L.B. Foster Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. L.B. Foster Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks L.B. Foster Co's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of L.B. Foster Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. L.B. Foster Co has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $508.5 million and earnings of $0.71 a share. Its operating margin of 2.23% in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks L.B. Foster Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of L.B. Foster Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. L.B. Foster Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 70% of the companies in Transportation industry. L.B. Foster Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.8%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, L.B. Foster Co's return on invested capital is 17.83, and its cost of capital is 9.70. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of L.B. Foster Co is shown below:

In closing, the stock of L.B. Foster Co (NAS:FSTR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about L.B. Foster Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

