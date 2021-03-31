L Brands Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of L Brands (NYSE:LB, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $62.46 per share and the market cap of $17.4 billion, L Brands stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for L Brands is shown in the chart below.


Because L Brands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. L Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of L Brands is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of L Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of L Brands over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. L Brands has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.8 billion and earnings of $2.95 a share. Its operating margin is 13.34%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of L Brands at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of L Brands over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. L Brands's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. L Brands's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.9%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, L Brands's return on invested capital is 16.31, and its cost of capital is 11.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of L Brands is shown below:

Overall, L Brands (NYSE:LB, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about L Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

