L-com Introduces New Die-Cast, Category 6a/7, Feed-Thru RJ45 Couplers

IRVINE, California, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released a new Category 6a/7 inline, feed-thru RJ45 coupler to address high speed voice, video and data networking applications.

L-com's new feed-thru style couplers are Cat6a/7-rated to support 10 gigabit Ethernet networks and they are PoE+, IEEE 802.3at-compliant even under load. Additionally, these new high performance couplers are fully shielded and feature a die cast housing which reduces EMI/RFI interference and is extremely durable compared to plastic housings.

Two models are available off-the-shelf, the TDG1026KS-C6A-DC is shorter in length than a typical coupler for space savings can be mated or unmated even while under electrical load. The ECF504-SC6A-DC is a panel mount coupler kit that ships with L-com's very popular ECF-style flange for mounting the coupler to a panel or enclosure.

"These new Cat6a/7 couplers complement our extensive range of inline, feed thru RJ45 connectivity products providing our customers, from OEMs to installers, with a high performance, off-the-shelf solution to address myriad networking applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Category 6a/7 RJ45 couplers are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

