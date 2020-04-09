L-com Launches New Category 6a, IP67-Rated, Outdoor, High-Flex Cable Assemblies

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of Cat6a, IP67 and outdoor-rated cable assemblies for use in harsh industrial environments.

L-com's new TRG695AHF-series cables are designed for industrial and outdoor environments where ordinary patch cables would fail. These ultra high-flex cables utilize an outdoor-rated FR-TPE (flame-retardant thermoplastic elastomer) jacket that is resistant to industrial oils and UV damage while maintaining a CMX flame rating. Double shielding along with L-com's shielded RJ45 connectors thwart EMI/RFI interference. These assemblies are available with either one or both ends having a shrouded IP67-rated, waterproof RJ45 plug that is compatible with L-com's TDG1026KS-C6A-DC-WPK or WP67-BHA-DC for a waterproof seal. Additionally, the WP67-RJ45-DC waterproof RJ45 plug kits are also available for customers who would like to build or repair their own assemblies.

"These new rugged Ethernet cable assemblies offer both extreme durability and the ability to support 10 Gig connectivity with a Category 6a rating. Designed for outdoor use, these new Industrial Ethernet cables are one of the toughest lines L-com offers off-the-shelf with same-day shipping," said Dustin Guttaduaro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Category 6a, IP67-rated, outdoor, high-flex cable assemblies are all in stock and available for immediate shipment.

