IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have launched a new line of high-flex, continuous motion USB 3.0 cables with machine vision thumbscrews to address industrial connectivity applications.

L-com Launches New High-Flex, Continuous Motion USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Machine Vision Thumbscrews More

L-com's new USB 3.0 high-flex cables are made for applications where ordinary USB cables would fail. They feature a special continuous motion TPE cable which allows the assembly to be flexed up to one million times without degradation of performance. Additionally, these new high-flex USB 3.0 cable assemblies feature UL recognized jackets and 22AWG power conductors for maximum power delivery, optional machine vision thumbscrews on the Micro-B connectors for secure, locked down connections and a foil plus braid shield which provides maximum protection against EMI/RFI. These continuous motion USB cables are excellent for use in automation and factory use and are available off-the-shelf in standard lengths of 1, 2 and 3 meters.

"Our unique, high-flex USB 3.0 cables were specifically designed to address applications where ordinary cables would fail due to excessive flexure. These rugged cables can withstand 10 times as many flex cycles as a standard USB cable while retaining their performance and durability," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's high-flex USB 3.0 cable assemblies with machine vision thumbscrews are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

L-com (PRNewsfoto/L-com) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-launches-new-high-flex-continuous-motion-usb-3-0-cable-assemblies-with-machine-vision-thumbscrews-301033237.html

SOURCE L-com