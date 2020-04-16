L-com Now Stocks Times Microwave Brand Coaxial Cable Assemblies, Connectors and Bulk Cable

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it is now manufacturing RF cable assemblies using Times Microwave low-loss coaxial cable, and connectors to address a wide range of telecommunications, cellular and Wi-Fi applications.

L-com's new line of coax cable assemblies are popular alternatives to standard RG-style coax cables. Each assembly is built using Times Microwave low-loss LMR-style coaxial cable and 4.3-10,7/16 DIN, BNC, N-Type, F-Type, QMA, SMA and TNC connectors in various connector genders and combinations. Times Microwave LMR-style cable offers much lower loss than standard RG-type cables, which is critical in many applications including wireless network component connectivity. Bulk LMR cable options include LMR-100,195,200,240,400 and 600 along with direct burial options.

In addition to these new low-loss cable assemblies, L-com now stocks the individual Times Microwave brand non-solder and solder coax connectors and bulk cable used to make the cable assemblies, all with same-day shipping.

"Until now, finding pre-assembled coaxial cable assemblies made with Times Microwave components that were in stock was very difficult. Now we are able to satisfy engineers and installers urgent demands by stocking these finished assemblies and the base components for customers who need to make their own assemblies or for existing cable plant repairs," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

L-com's low-loss coaxial assemblies that are built with Times Microwave components, as well as Times Microwave connectors and bulk cable are all in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

