L-com Unveils New Category 8 Tool-less Keystone Jacks and Field Term RJ45 Plug with PoE++ Compliance

IRVINE, California, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released new Category 8 tool-less keystone jacks and a field termination RJ45 plug with PoE++ compliance. These new products are ideal for Category 6a, 7 and 8 networks, industrial monitoring and control, test and measurement, field installations and repair, and I/O connectivity.

L-com's two new tool-less keystone jacks are Cat8-rated for 25 and 40 gig networks and PoE++ IEEE 802.3bt-rated. These models are fully shielded and recommended for 22-24 AWG solid conductors. They are also IEC 60512-99-002 for mating and un-mating connectors under electrical load. The panel mount is ECF-style and fit for racks and panels over 0.062" in thickness.

The new RJ45 (8x8) plug is easy to use and also Cat 8-rated for 25 and 40 gig networks. It features a tool-less termination that is predictable, easy and accommodates 22-26 AWG solid or stranded wire. This plug is recommended for cables with an outer diameter of 0.26-0.33" and meets or exceeds ANSI/TIA-568 2-D Category 8 and IEC 802.3bt PoE++ standards.

"In addition to being tool-less, Category 8-rated and PoE++ compliant, these new products offer a variety of beneficial features. The keystone jacks are designed with a rear gate which prevents accidental disconnects and are tested for throughput, and the RJ45 plug features a metal shell and easy termination," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Category 8 tool-less keystone jacks and field term RJ45 plug are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

