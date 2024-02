Ahead of a second storm expected to bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to much of the Los Angeles basin and as much as 6 inches in the foothills, authorities with L.A. County were warning residents in low-lying areas to take precautions. Carlos Saucedo reports for KTLA 5 News at 5, Feb. 18, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/incoming-storm-prompts-warnings-by-authorities-in-southern-california/

