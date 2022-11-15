L.A. County deputies who shot and killed Dijon Kizzee will not be charged

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies will not face criminal charges in the fatal August 2020 shooting of Dijon Kizzee, whose death in South L.A. sparked days of protests and outrage.

In a 19-page memo released Tuesday in response to a public records request filed by The Times, prosecutors said deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia "reasonably believed, based on the totality of the circumstances, that force was necessary to defend against a threat of death when they initially fired their weapons."

While the Sheriff's Department has claimed Kizzee was reaching for a gun at the time of the shooting, witnesses, activists and friends of Kizzee have all said he was unarmed and described the shooting as an execution.

Kizzee, 29, was killed in the 1200 block of West 109th Place in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Deputies first encountered Kizzee when he was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road, and they tried to stop him for a traffic violation.

Kizzee dropped the bike and ran, and authorities allege he punched a deputy when they caught up with him. The deputies claimed Kizzee then dropped a jacket, and a handgun fell to the ground. The Sheriff's Department said Kizzee reached toward the firearm, prompting them to open fire.

A grainy but graphic video of the encounter obtained by The Times showed a physical altercation between Kizzee and the deputies before Kizzee tried to get away and fell to the ground.

At that point, two deputies opened fire multiple times.

A wall and fencing obscured the full scene, including where Kizzee’s jacket fell.

A separate video reviewed by The Times showed Kizzee walking away from deputies moments earlier. That same video then cuts to deputies with guns drawn over his body. At least 15 gunshots could be heard on a nearby front door camera.

Some witnesses contended Kizzee did not throw a punch and his hands were empty when he was killed. Latiera Irby, 29, said she saw Kizzee get into a scuffle with the deputies and that they only opened fire after Kizzee had fallen to the ground.

“He had nothing in his hands,” she said.

