L.A. County deputy charged with illegal possession of assault weapon, tracer ammunition

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully possessing an assault rifle and tracer ammunition at his home three years after a search warrant served at his property led to the discovery of the items.

Brandon Michael Garmon, 45, was charged with one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a destructive device. He is slated to be arraigned at an undetermined date. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

“While I support the rights afforded to us under the Second Amendment, I also respect the laws of our state. It is illegal to possess an AR-15 assault rifle in California and I expect everyone, including sworn officers, to follow the law,” L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. “These weapons have repeatedly led to massive loss of life across this nation and I fully intend to enforce the ban in Los Angeles.”

As part of an investigation, a search warrant was served at Garmon’s home on April 8, 2020, according to prosecutors. Investigators allegedly found an unregistered AR-15 assault rifle and incendiary ammunition in a closet. Prosecutors did not disclose what prompted the search.

The deputy could not be reached for comment Friday.

Garmon joined the department in 2012, according to department salary records.

Los Angeles County Superior Court records show a Brandon Michael Garmon born in the same month and year was convicted in 1997 of disturbing the peace and received five days of community service and a year of probation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.