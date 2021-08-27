L.A. County deputy shoots, wounds man who allegedly pointed gun during foot chase

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at the deputy during a foot chase in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to a sheriff’s gang unit were surveilling a man wanted in connection with a recent homicide, said Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean. The suspect entered a car being driven by a woman, and the deputies followed in an unmarked vehicle.

On Soto Street, just north of Washington Boulevard, deputies in a marked patrol car attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle to take the man into custody, Dean said. He exited the car and took off running alongside a scrap metal yard, Dean said.

Five deputies gave chase on foot. As the deputy leading the pursuit rounded a corner, the man turned and pointed a handgun at the deputy, Dean said. Detectives believe the deputy fired either two or three rounds, striking the man in the lower torso, he said.

No other deputies are believed to have fired their weapons, Dean said. Detectives do not believe the suspect shot at the deputies.

The suspect, described as being in his 20s, was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Thursday night, the lieutenant said. He declined to elaborate on the homicide the man was being sought in connection with, but said it occurred about a week ago.

As of Thursday night, authorities had not found a firearm, but they believe the suspect may have flung it over a fence into the scrap yard, Dean said. Investigators planned to return to the scene Friday morning to search in the daylight for weapons or shell casings, he said.

The woman driving the car from which the man fled was being interviewed by detectives, Dean said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.